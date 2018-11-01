New Mushroom and Truffle Menu at Pasadena’s Celestino Ristorante

Truffle here, truffle there, truffle fungi everywhere. Celestino Ristorante in Pasadena is truly bringing the goods this season with their new seasonal mushroom and truffle menu created by owner and Executive Chef Calogero Drago.

“Mushrooms add a deep, earthy flavor to anything you prepare with them, which makes them perfect for our hearty fall Italian dishes,” says Drago. “Celestino Ristorante is sharing one of our favorite gifts from the earth with our guests.”

The seasonal menu kicks-off with morel mushrooms. Most commonly found in their dried form, the prized morel mushrooms are only available for a short period each year. The rich, meaty flavor and texture of these fresh honeycombed mushrooms are presented perfectly in dishes such as tagliolini with fresh morel mushrooms and pecorino cheese or Chef Drago’s famed risotto with baby scallops and fresh morel mushrooms. For those craving a meatier offering, make sure to savor the flavor with the veal scaloppini with fresh fava beans and fresh morel.

The porcino mushrooms, earthy and versatile, are popular in Europe and come all the way from Italy. Celestino Ristorante showcases this “wild child” in a myriad of dishes. The enjoyment that this mushroom brings is endless and delicately curated in such specials including the porcini mushroom soup with black truffle, which is sure to warm you up in coming weeks. For carb enthusiasts, there is the risotto with fresh porcini mushrooms or the homemade wide pappardelle with fresh porcini mushrooms. If your taste buds are asking for something extra-indulgent the roasted rack of veal with fresh porcini mushrooms is going to blow your mind.

For the grand finale, dive into the king of all mushrooms, the truffle itself. Intoxicating, addictive and plush, the truffles at Celestino are specially featured in five distinctive mouthwatering dishes including: the veal carpaccio with fresh shaved truffle and pecorino cheese, risotto with fresh shaved truffle, gnocchi stuffed with mushroom in a truffle cheese sauce, and for a lighter alternative, the filet of sole with mixed vegetables and shaved truffles. Chef Drago’s absolute favorite, the tortellini with meat in a saffron, pecorino and black pepper sauce with fresh truffle is definitely a must order for the table.

For those who want to take this experience to the next level, Celestino also has the incredibly rare white truffle on hand. Availability is very limited, so ask your server for the daily white truffle specials offered at market price.

Celestino Ristorante is open for lunch every Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and for dinner from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, 5:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. every Saturday, and from 5 to 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The seasonal mushroom and truffle menu is only available for a limited time, as long as supplies last. For information or reservations, visit CelestinoPasadena.com or call Celestino Ristorante directly at (626) 795-4006.