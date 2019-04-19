Business

Nominations for Readers’ Choice 2019 Now Open

Join the Readers’ Choice Social Media Revolution by nominating your favorite businesses starting this Thursday, April 18. This is your chance to nominate your favorite businesses in their respective categories. Show your appreciation for these businesses by selecting them as your favorite.

Here is how you can nominate your favorites:

  • Visit this link: ly/RC19nominate.
  • The link will take you to the website where you are asked to select a business category.
  • After you select a category, write in your nominee.
  • Once you complete it, submit your ballot.

This ballot is available now through May 16.

Don’t forget to spread the word to your friends and family. Show your support to your favorite businesses.

The top three businesses nominated on the open digital ballot will become official nominees for the favorite in that category. Readers will then select a winner from among the three nominees. Winners will be featured in the annual Readers’ Choice publication, along with other winning acknowledgements across social media.

Nomination Period:

April 18 – May 16

Nominees Announced:

May 23

Voting Period:

May 26 – June 6

Publication Date:

Aug. 29

April 18, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Anytime Fitness
Air-Tro, Inc.
Stars to Gather for Women’s Empowerment Event in Pasadena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Searching