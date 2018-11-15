Nov. 16 – Nov. 22

EDITOR’S PICK

Game Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Nov. 16 from 7 – 10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Show off your skills during this Street Fighter tournament. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit their events page on Facebook at @PacificPlateBrewing. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

Nov. 16

Ricky Z at Arcadia Blues Club, Nov. 16 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The Ricky Z Band, Bobby Bluehouse & the ABC All-Stars will perform. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, Nov. 16 and 17 from 7 – 10 p.m. (188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Based on the beloved Roald Dahl tale, this comedic and fantastical play follows young Charlie Bucket and his grandpa as they join a small group of contest winners who get to tour the magical and mysterious factory of eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, $15 for adults, and $30 for VIP. For more information, visit ArcadiaPAF.org. – ARCADIA

Nov. 17

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. (285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Unleash your imagination and discover a world of circus magic and wonderment as the circus debuts its latest animal-free production, “Dreaming of Pirates.” General admission is $15 for children and $25 for adults. For more information, visit CircusVargas.com. – ARCADIA

Arcadia Festival of Bands in Arcadia, Nov. 17 from 8:40 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. (Baldwin Avenue, south of Huntington Drive). The Dignitary Parade will lead off on Baldwin followed by the band review which will take place between Fairview Avenue and Duarte Road and the percussion festival at Arcadia High. The event is free. For more information, visit sites.google.com/arcadiamusic.org/afob. – ARCADIA

MAP Block Party and Neighborhood Treasure Unveiling at on the 500 block of West Maple Avenue from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (between Highway Esplanade and Mayflower Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). The Monrovia Area Partnership celebrates Bettie Mae Scott, a Woman Airforce Service pilot during World War II, with a piece of art to commemorate her, games, food, and activities. Admission is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – MONROVIA

Holiday Charity Marketplace at Lavender Marketplace & Workshops, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (89 Olive Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Sip coffee while you shop from over 20 vendors. Proceeds will benefit Elizabeth House, a Pasadena organization committed to ending the cycle of homelessness and abuse in women and children. For more information, visit their events page on Facebook at @lavendermarketplaceworkshops. – SIERRA MADRE

“The Receptionist” at the Pasadena Playhouse, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). “The Receptionist” raises disquieting, provocative questions about the consequences of complicity with evil as Beverly learns the true nature of the company she works for. General tickets are $20. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

Nov. 18

Crown City Symphony at First Baptist Church of Pasadena, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. (75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The program includes “Overture to Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Mendelssohn, a concerto in C for flute and harp by Mozart and “Die Moldau” by Smetana. This concert is free. Call (626) 797-1994 for more information, or visit CrownCitySymphony.org. – PASADENA

Pasadena Doo Dah Parade on Colorado Boulevard, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. (between Altadena Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107). On Doo Dah day, dozens of inventive art cars and floats will accompany a legion of revelers past the mom-n-pop shops along East Pasadena’s shady tree-lined streets with a memorable cast of local eccentrics and merrymakers. General audience tickets are free. For more information, visit PasadenaDooDahParade.info. – PASADENA

Nov. 19

Live Music with Mikael Pederson at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Nov. 19 from 7 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Stave off those Monday blues with an evening of music and drinks. Admission is free but the beer is not. For more information, visit their Facebook events page at @mtlowebrewing. – ARCADIA

Nov. 20

The Turkey Show at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Nov. 20 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The Songwriter Serenade is a weekly show that has featured over 400 musicians. Admission is free but drinks and food are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 21

Hollywood Comes to Pasadena at the Ice House, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). “Last Comic Standing” and NPR star Alonzo Bodden performs alongside Thomas Dale and Michael Palascak. General admission is $20 and VIP is $27 with a two drink minimum. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Boogie Knights at The Rose, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Usher in the Thanksgiving weekend with the world’s premier live disco era show band. Tickets are $19.50 plus applicable fees. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 22

Moonlight Forest at the Arboretum, Nov. 22 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Masterfully crafted lanterns depicting pandas and dragons beckon you into the gardens. Tickets range from $20 to $25. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Turkey Trot at the Rose Bowl, Nov. 22 from 8 – 11 a.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Racers, walkers, and trotters will complete a 5K route and finish back at the grounds of the Rose Bowl for awards and giveaways. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 18. For more information, visit RoseBowlStadium.com. – PASADENA