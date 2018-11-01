Nov. 2 – Nov. 8

EDITOR’S PICK

Hollywood Forever at Vendome Arcadia, Nov. 3 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. (103 E. Santa Clara St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Sip some wine and enjoy some live bluegrass music. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit the @hollywoodforeverband events page on Facebook. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

Nov. 2

Dia de los Muertos at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Celebrate and remember the dead with your friends and family and drink flan de leche beer, get your face painted, listen to live music and eat tacos. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit Pacific Plate Brewing Co. on Facebook. – MONROVIA

Salsa on the Alley at Big Bang Theory Way, Nov. 2 from 6 – 8:30 p.m., (109 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Learn to dance salsa as Cuba Rumba plays away and get your face painted like a calavera (skull) for free. As part of Day of the Dead Weekend this event is free. For information, visit OldPasadena.org. – PASADENA

Noche de Ciencias at PCC, Nov. 2 from 5 – 9 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Join the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineer as they introduce K-12 students and their parents to the world of STEM through hands-on activities and workshops. This event is free. For information and to register, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 3

Walk to Fight Suicide at Central Park, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. (275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). This event, put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, includes speakers, entertainment, remembrance activities, and a community resource fair with proceeds benefiting local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs. There is no charge to participate. To register or for more information on the event, visit afsp.org/Pasadena. – PASADENA

Sugar Ray at The Rose, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Relive the late ‘90s and early 2000s with top hits such as “Fly,” Every Morning,” “Someday,” “When It’s Over,” “Falls Apart,” “Answer the Phone,” and “Mr. Bartender.” Tickets start at $48 plus applicable fees. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Ezequiel Peña at Santa Anita Park, Nov. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Radio host Piolin presents Peña in concert along with food vendors, beer and races. General admission is $15 and VIP is $40. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 4

Second Sunday Concert at Pasadena Public Library, Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Transcendence will be playing Suite #2 for flute and jazz piano trio by Claude Bolling. This concert is free. For information, contact Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Nov. 5

Paint Nite at Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. (655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. Tickets are $45 and include supplies but not food or drinks. For more information, visit PaintNite.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 6

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, Nov. 6 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). On the program will be a piano trio by Haydn, opera arias by Puccini and Wagner, and a concertino for two pianos by Shostakovich. This concert is free. For information, contact Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Nov. 7

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Nov. 7 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Grab a beer and test your knowledge. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Storytime Studio at Monrovia Public Library, Nov. 7 from 6 – 6:45 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Children two through kindergarten-age and their caregivers are welcome to visit the library for stories, songs, and rhymes followed by hands-on art activities. This event is free. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Nov. 8

Trivia Night at Barney’s Beanery, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. (99 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Spend the night eating and competing with your friends. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit BarneysBeanery.com. – PASADENA

Pre-Craftsman Weekend Walking Tour in Old Pasadena, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. (several locations throughout Pasadena, CA 91105). “From Victorian to Modern” explores Pasadena’s original downtown which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as it has transformed over the years from its Victorian roots, through its years of deterioration, and back to being an example of downtown restoration for the entire country as one of Pasadena Heritage’s first preservation success stories. Tickets are $25 for Pasadena Heritage members and $30 for nonmembers. For more information, visit PasadenaHeritage.org. – PASADENA