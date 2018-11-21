Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

EDITOR’S PICK

Football and Tacos at VFW Auxiliary Post 2070, Nov. 26 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. (825 S. Magnolia St., Monrovia, CA 91016). Eat some tacos and help raise funds for veterans’ programs. Cost will vary depending on how many tacos you can eat. For more information, visit @MonroviaVFW.CA on Facebook and click on their events page. – MONROVIA

Nov. 23

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park, Nov. 23 from 3 – 10 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Ride on a horse-drawn carriage, go ice skating, eat and drink seasonal favorites, and listen to live music. General admission is $5 but there are packages available for purchase online. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – ARCADIA

Social Dance Party at Dance Street Studio, Nov. 23 from 8:30 – 10 p.m. (780 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91105). Everyone (regardless of skill level) is welcome to enjoy a night of dancing tango, waltz, salsa, swing, foxtrot and more as the DJ mixes traditional and popular songs that cater to all ages. This event is free by registering through Eventbrite. For more information, visit DanceStreetCA.com or call (626) 791-7746. – PASADENA

Nov. 24

Winter Village in Downtown Sierra Madre, Nov. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. (W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). There will be a real snow hill, rides on carriages, music, and shopping. Admission is free. For more information, visit @sierramadrechamber91024 on Facebook and click on their events page. – SIERRA MADRE

“A Christmas Story” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. (87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Experience the heartwarming story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.com. – SIERRA MADRE

Eighties Night at the Buccaneer, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. (70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Gather your friends and dance the night away or play a round of pool. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, call (626) 355-9045. – SIERRA MADRE

Corazon de Mariachi at Ixtapa Lounge, Nov. 24 from 8:15 – 10:15 p.m. (119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105). Invite your friends for a mariachi dinner show. Tickets are $28 and include a three course dinner and one ticket to the live mariachi show. For more information, visit FeverUp.com. – PASADENA

Masquerade Ball at the Pasadena Masonic Hall, Nov. 24 from 7:30 – 11:59 p.m. (200 S. Euclid, Pasadena, CA 91101). Don a mask and your best Victorian style outfit and spend a night dancing waltzes, polkas, and quadrilles. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit VictorianDance.org. – PASADENA

Nov. 25

Winter Festival at The Langham, Nov. 25 from 4 – 7 p.m. (1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Enjoy festive activities for the entire family including a visit from Santa, a tree lighting and cookie decorating. You can purchase a $15 ticket that does not include food or beverages or you can purchase a $45 ticket that includes food and beverage. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Ragtime at Myrtle Tree Garden Cafe & Market, Nov. 25 from 1 – 4 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). This monthly event features performers from all over Southern California. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit @myrtletreecafe on Facebook and click on their events page. – MONROVIA

Nov. 26

Independent Film Night at Dave & Buster’s Arcadia, Nov. 26 from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., #930U, Arcadia, CA 91007). Kelly Perine (“One on One”) and Rene Moran (“Switched at Birth”) will be available for a Q&A following the screening of this month’s film. Registration for this event is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 27

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Nov. 27 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Jeannie Willets, Diana Green, Jimi Yamagishi, Tyler Alexis, and Durbeyfield will all perform original songs. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Blues Channel at The Mixx, Nov. 27 from 8 p.m. – midnight (443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Spend an evening among friends with music, food and drinks. Admission is free but the food and drinks are not. For more information, visit TheMixxPasadena.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 28

Trivia Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Nov. 28 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Decompress with some beer and friendly competition. Admission is free but the beer is not. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 29

Mario Kart Tournament at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Nov. 29 from 7 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Invite your friends for some beers and a race on the Rainbow Road. There is a $10 fee to enter the tournament which includes a pint. For more information, visit MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Music at Old Towne Pub Pasadena, Nov. 29 from 8 – 11:59 p.m. (66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). Angel Siniestro, Invader, Fallen Suns, and War Imposed will perform their music. There is a $7 cover charge for this 21 and older event. For more information, visit @ADHDstreetteam on Facebook and click on their events page. – PASADENA