Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

EDITOR’S PICK

Musicians Open Mic Night at Myrtle Tree Garden Café & Market, Dec. 5 from 7 – 10 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Enjoy an evening of music, both vocal and instrumental, from new and established artists or perform yourself. For more information, visit MyrtleTreeCafe.com. – MONROVIA

Nov. 30

Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Playhouse District, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Pasadena Playhouse will provide complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, live music, a performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

Shawn Jones Band at Arcadia Blues Club, Nov. 30 from 7 – 11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Gather your friends, order some food, and listen to some blues. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance online or $15 at the door. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Battle of the Badges at Monrovia High School Basketball Gym, Nov. 30 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (845 W. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Watch Monrovia PD and Monrovia Fire & Rescue battle it out on the court while you enter for a chance to win a 65-inch TV. Tickets are $5 and will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Jack Skellington Paint Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Nov. 30 from 7 – 8 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Unleash your inner Tim Burton while you sip and paint with friends. Admission is $20 and includes acrylic paint and an 11-by-14-inch canvas. For more information, visit @PacificPlateBrewing on Facebook and click on the events tab. – MONROVIA

Social Dance Party at Dance Street Studio, Nov. 30 from 8:30 – 10 p.m. (780 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91105). Everyone (regardless of skill level) is welcome to enjoy a night of dancing tango, waltz, salsa, swing, foxtrot and more as the DJ mixes traditional and popular songs that cater to all ages. This event is free by registering through Eventbrite. For more information, visit DanceStreetCA.com or call (626) 791-7746. – PASADENA

Dec. 1

Winter Nights at Westfield Santa Anita, Dec. 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Take advantage of the synthetic ice rink, music, hot cocoa station, and artificial snow on The Promenade. Admission is free. For more information, visit Westfield.com/santaanita. – ARCADIA

Holiday Karaoke Kick Off at One Colorado, Dec. 1 from 6 – 9 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). Take the mic and sing in the season accompanied by a live band. Then make decorations for trees being donated to Union Station Homeless Services Family Center. Admission is free. For more information, visit OldPasadena.org. – PASADENA

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe at The Rose, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The legendary front man of Mötley Crüe continues to perform all the band’s hits on his “The Legacy Continues Tour.” Tickets range from $58 to $88. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Chub Stogy Xmas Bash at Nano Café, Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight (322 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Gather your friends and spend the night dancing and drinking. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit @tom.behrens.9 on Facebook to view the event. – SIERRA MADRE

Dec. 2

“A Christmas Story” at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, Dec. 2 at 2:30 p.m. ((87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Experience the heartwarming story of Ralphie and his Midwestern family at Christmastime. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit SierraMadrePlayhouse.com. – SIERRA MADRE

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Ride on a horse-drawn carriage, go ice skating, eat and drink seasonal favorites, and listen to live music. General admission is $5 but there are packages available for purchase online. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – ARCADIA

“A Christmas Carol” at A Noise Within, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). Revisit Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and Scrooge in this musically merry production. Tickets range from $25 to $66. For more information, visit ANoiseWitin.org. – PASADENA

Dec. 3

Community Menorah Lighting at Arcadia Transit Plaza, Dec. 3 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (445 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). All are welcome at this community Chanukah celebration, hosted by Chabad of Arcadia and Temple City, where there will be festive music, balloon twisting, chocolate coins and Chanukah crafts. Admission is free. For more information, visit JewsihArcadia.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 4

Tuesday Musicale at Pasadena Central Library, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). On the program will be a string quartet by Schubert; a violin solo, variations on “A Carnival of Venice” played by Roberta Wilcox; Piano Sonata by Schubert, played and narrated by Louise Earhart; and arias sung by Ingrid Helge, soprano, and accompanied by flute, violin and piano. This concert is free. For more information, call Trudi Anderson at (626) 537-1735. – PASADENA

Songwriter Serenade at Matt Denny’s Ale House, Dec. 4 from 7 – 9:30 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Wade Biery, Eric Chase, Chauncey Bowers, and Rags & Bones will all perform original songs. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, visit JCHyke.com. – ARCADIA

Dec. 5

Moonlight Forest at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardes, Dec. 5 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Experience an unforgettable evening of art and culture that will be on display through the many crafted lanterns on display. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Dec. 6

Wing Hop Fung Annual Holiday Party at The W Bar at Wing Hop Fung, Dec. 6 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #2185, Arcadia, CA 91007). Spend an evening among friends tasting over 50 wines and champagnes. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – ARCADIA

Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade at Library Park, Dec. 6 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. followed by the parade at 7 p.m. This event is free. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA