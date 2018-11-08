Nov. 9 – Nov. 15

EDITOR’S PICK

Chris Pitts & The Memphis Prime at the Arcadia Blues Club, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Order something from the menu and enjoy a night of great blues. Tickets are $16.49 through Eventbrite. For more information, visit ArcadiaBluesClub.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 9

An Evening of Science and Fun at The Oak Crest Institute of Science, Nov. 9 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. (132 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). As part of InnovateLA 2018 Oak Crest Institute is opening their doors for this kid-friendly event and laboratory tour featuring cutting-edge science activities to show how biomedical and chemical principals impact everyday lives. Tickets are $12 in advance through Eventbrite, or $15 at the door, and include pizza and soda. Kids enter for free with adult ticket. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Kids Night Out at the Arcadia Community Center, Nov. 9 from 6 – 11 p.m. (365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Arcadia Recreation staff and volunteers offer dinner, themed games, supervision and a movie for children 4-years-old and older. The cost is $22 per child and includes snacks and beverages. Pre-registration is mandatory and can be done on-line at ArcadiaCA.gov. For more information please call (626) 574-5113. – ARCADIA

Metalachi at The Rose, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The band describes itself as “the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band” and this is sure to be a show you don’t want to miss. Tickets range from $20 to $28 plus applicable fees online. For more information, visit WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com. – PASADENA

Joseph Brooks Trunk Show at Gold Bug, Nov. 9 from 6 – 9 p.m. (34 E. Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Gold Bug is celebrating 11 years in Old Pasadena with live music, visiting artists, glasses of bubbly, chests full of sparkling jewels and LA based designer Joseph Brooks will reveal a 150-piced trunk show. Admission is free but items from the trunk show are not. For more information, visit goldbugpasadena.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 10

The Bureau & Folksingers: A Talk by Aaron Leonard at the Sierra Madre Public Library, Nov. 10 from 3 – 4 p.m. (440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Using music, video selections, news clippings, and records from extensive Freedom of Information Act filings — including never before released material — the presentation will bring to life prominent folk singers of the 20th century and the systematic way they were subject to government surveillance and suppression. Admission is free. For more information, visit CityOfSierraMadre.com. – SIERRA MADRE

Fountains on Foot Tours at the Pasadena Convention Center, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., 2 and 2:30 p.m. (300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). As part of Craftsman Weekend, the tour visits the renowned Civic Center Historic District to view a fascinating array of water features designed by some of Pasadena’s best architects. Pasadena Heritage members can purchase tickets for $25 and nonmembers can purchase them for $30. For more information on Craftsman Weekend, visit PasadenaHeritage.com/CraftsmanWeekend. – PASADENA

Nov. 11

Pasadena Salutes Our Veterans Commemoration at Pasadena City Hall, Nov. 11 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). The event will include live patriotic music, a color guard from a local high school and a keynote speech from CDR Corey A. Poorman, commanding officer of the USS Pasadena, and a military flyover at 11:11 a.m. The event is free to attend with food and refreshments served after. For more information email dmendoza@cityofpasadena.net or call (626) 744-6967. – PASADENA

Veterans Day BBQ at The Kensington, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (245 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). The event will feature a flag ceremony, readings, acknowledgements, and Kensington resident Wayne Wong’s military story with photos. Admission is free. For more information, visit TheKensingtonSierraMadre.com. – SIERRA MADRE

Veterans Day at Arcadia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Nov. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. (405 S. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia, CA 91006). Veterans will be presented with the Secretary of Defense approved Vietnam Veteran lapel pin to all living United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. Admission is free. For more information, visit ArcadiaChamber.org. – ARCADIA

Moonlight Forest at The Arborerum, Nov. 11 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Masterfully crafted lanterns depicting pandas, dragons, the Forbidden City, and much more beckon you into the gardens. Tickets range from $23 to $28. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Veterans Day Breakfast at Immaculate Conception Church, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (740 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Support American Legion Post 44 at their only fundraiser to support this Monrovia organization. The menu includes ham, eggs, French toast, potatoes, coffee, and juice. Adults can make donations of $6 and kids can donate $3 for breakfast. For more information, visit the Post’s events page on Facebook at @MonroviaPost44. – MONROVIA

Nov. 12

Paint & Pint Night at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Nov. 12 from 7 – 9 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). Discover the inner Bob Ross inside you. Tickets are $30 and include supplies and one pint of beer. For more information, visit Store.MtLoweBrewing.com. – ARCADIA

Nov. 13

George Lopez with Special Guest Arsenio Hall at The Ice House, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). See these two legends of comedy perform their stand-up routines. General admission is $40 and VIP is $55. For more information, visit IceHouseComedy.com. – PASADENA

Nov. 14

Father Gregory Boyle Q & A at Sexson Auditorium, Nov. 14 from 7 – 9 p.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Father Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, will share stories of faith, caring and compassion. The event is free. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com. – PASADENA

Meditation Class at Rosebud Coffee, Nov. 14 from 7:15 – 8:30 p.m. (2302 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107). Learn practical meditation techniques with American Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Rigpa. Admission is $10 and you can take a friend for free. For more information, visit MeditateInHollywood.org. – PASADENA

Nov. 15

YMCA Thanksgiving Potluck at Pasadena-Sierra Madre YMCA, Nov. 15 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. (611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Make or buy your favorite dish and share it with people in your community as you network. Admission is free, as is their Zumba class at 5:30 p.m., just for this day. For more information, visit @PasadenaYMCA on Facebook. – SIERRA MADRE

Circus Vargas at Santa Anita Park, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Circus Vargas debuts their latest animal-free production, “Dreaming of Pirates,” a swashbuckling spectacular. General admission is $15 for children and $25 for adults. For more information, visit CircusVargas.com. – ARCADIA