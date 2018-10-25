Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

EDITOR’S PICK

Old Town Fall Festival at Library Park, Oct. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The fall festival, which was rescheduled due to weather, will include $2 wagon rides, music, crafts, face painting and activities for your dog. Admission is free. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

Oct. 26

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” at A Noise Within, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. (3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107). “Hamlet” is turned topsy-turvy in this brilliant, Tony Award-winning comedy that thrusts Shakespeare’s two minor characters to the frontlines with no rules except one: they are destined to die. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit ANoiseWithin.org. – PASADENA

“Mark Twain and Friends: A River Journey” at The Parson’s Theater, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. (95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Mark Twain returns from the beyond to remind audience members of Huck, Pap, The Blue Jay Woman, Bixby the steamboat pilot, and why he is America’s greatest storyteller. Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $20 for students. For more information, visit ParsonsNose.org. – PASADENA

Flavors of Spanish Tapas at Sauté Culinary Academy, Oct. 26 from 7 – 10 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). Learn to make amazing tapas, ceviche and more recipes, with paella as the centerpiece. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit SauteAcademy.com. – MONROVIA

Oct. 27

Moonlight Forest at the Arboretum, Oct. 27 from 5:30 – 10 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). A fantasy of light transforms the Arboretum into an evening wonderland with magnificent lantern art depicting exotic animals, shimmering flowers, pandas, dragons and other themes. Tickets are $28 for adults, $23 for children three to 17-years-old and $25 for seniors. For more information, visit Arboretum.org. – ARCADIA

Halloween Harvest Festival in Downtown Arcadia, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (First Avenue between Huntington Drive and California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006). The festival will include a pumpkin patch, Halloween stories with Santa, a magic show, giveaways, food and music. Admission is free as are some attractions like face painting, pony rides, and the petting zoo but there will also be vendors selling goods. For more information, visit DowntownArcadia.org. – ARCADIA

All Hallows Eve Party at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Oct. 27 from 6 – 10:30 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91006). There will be a DJ, bloody beers, food, a costume contest and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit their events page on Facebook at @mtlowebrewing. – ARCADIA

Halloween Party at Monkey Bar, Oct. 27 from 9 -12 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). There will be food, drinks, like music, popcorn, caramel apples and cotton candy. Admission is free. For more information, visit them on Facebook at @monkeybarla. – ARCADIA

Oct. 28

Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Pasadena City College, Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. (1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106). Local residents, people honoring their loved ones and local community leaders join to raise funds for the nationwide care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s. There is no registration fee but a personal donation and commitment to raise funds is encouraged. For more information, visit alz.org/walk. – PASADENA

Pumpkin Patch & Fall Fun Fest at Santa Anita Park, Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Spend the day with your family as you enjoy carnival rides, bounce houses, games, pony rides, face painting and cookie decorating. The online package is $10 and includes one pumpkin (priced $3 to $9) and one unlimited wristband for bounce houses and carnival rides. For more information, visit SantaAnita.com. – ARCADIA

Oct. 29

Paint Nite at Slater’s 50/50, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103). During this unconventional night you will create your own succulent garden or terrarium. Tickets are $56 and include all the planting supplies, a container, soil, plants, rocks, decorative elements, smock and a selection of succulents. For more information, visit PlantNite.com. – PASADENA

Oct. 30

“The Woman in Black” Premium Package Night at the Pasadena Playhouse, Oct. 30-31 at 8 p.m. (39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). See this acclaimed ghost story followed by a live recording of the podcast “Hollyweird Paranormal” and learn about Playhouse hauntings and ghost lore while enjoying a wine on the house. Packages start at $65. For more information, visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org. – PASADENA

Oct. 31

Trunk-or-treat at Church of the Good Shepherd, Oct. 31 from 6:15 – 8 p.m. (400 E. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). Church members will decorate the open trunks of their cars for the holiday so families can visit and receive a special treat and puppeteer Kevin Noonchester will present a new show featuring Zorro. Participation is free. For more information call Vern or Lynn Whitaker at (626) 446-7860. – ARCADIA

Halloween at One Colorado, Oct. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. (41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, CA 91103). After trick-or-treating at Old Pasadena businesses and taking pictures with costumed characters head to the One Colorado courtyard to watch “Coraline” at 7 p.m. All activities are free. For more information, visit OldPasadena.org. – PASADENA

Halloween in the Playhouse District, Oct. 31 from 4 – 6 p.m. (695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101). Visit Vroman’s for crafts, activities and storytelling in the courtyard, or make crafts with Southern California Children’s Museum in the Pasadena Playhouse courtyard and then trick-or-treat at participating Playhouse District businesses. There is no fee to participate. For more information, visit PlayhouseDistrict.org. – PASADENA

Trick-or-Treat Halloween Bash at Library Park, Oct. 31 from 3 – 6 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The afternoon will include trick-or-treating in Old Town, activities, a costume contest and more. The event is free of charge. For more information, visit CityOfMonrovia.org or call the Public Services Department at (626) 256-8246. – MONROVIA

Nov. 1

Night of Magic at The Rose, Nov. 1 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). An Evening for the Station, a night of entertainment to support Union Station Homeless Services, will feature Rob Zabrecky, Ardan James, Tina Lenert, Mike Caveney, and David Kovac. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit UnionStationHS.org. – PASADENA