Pasadena Tournament of Roses Debuts Sip & Savor

Showcasing SoCal’s food scene, fine wines, craft brews, and entertainment

A new end-of-year celebration debuts with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor. On the event menu is an impressive array of offerings for all ages from many of Southern California’s favorite eateries and culinary brands, along with wines and craft brews from throughout the Golden State, plus an exciting line-up of entertainment and up-close viewing of Rose Parade float decorating.

The event takes over the Rosemont Pavilion/Jackie Robinson Memorial Field near the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena from Dec. 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various ticket prices and packages are available, ranging from general admission of $15 to a deluxe VIP package of $150, and can be purchased in-person at the event or here.

As part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor experience, guests can visit the Rosemont Pavilion, a workshop of color, imagination, and ingenuity. Inside guests will see hundreds of skilled volunteers painstakingly hand-applying millions of florals to incredibly designed Rose Parade floats. With wide-eyed wonder, guests can personally witness the parade floats slowly taking shape.

“Our entire team is immensely proud to partner with the Tournament of Roses to take the Rose Parade experience to a whole new level,” states Craig Bugajski, CEO of Artistic Entertainment Services (AES). “As the producers of Sip & Savor, it’s a terrific opportunity for us to take an iconic event like the Rose Parade and build upon the success of this historic brand with this new and exciting event.”

One of the main attractions of the event is the Sports Bar hosted by Firestone-Walker Brewing Company from Paso Robles, Calif. Here adult sports fans won’t miss any action via six large screen TV monitors, while they enjoy a great line-up of finely crafted beers from the Firestone-Walker Brewery.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor is also a destination for guests seeking great music and entertainment. The event boasts a great line-up of entertainment options for the whole family. The main stage will play host to a variety of bands ranging from classic 80s, hip-swinging rockabilly, top hits of today, plus daytime performances by the Grammy Award-winning, Mariachi Divas.

“We’re very enthusiastic about this new way of extending the fun, excitement, and anticipation of the Rose Parade for locals and out-of-town guests alike,” states David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. “Guests will get the best of both worlds as they get an up-close and intimate look at our beautiful Rose Parade floats and then enjoy the great food, family fun, and entertainment of our new event offering.”