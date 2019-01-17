Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

New for 2019, three $25,000 grant awards

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation (Foundation) is now accepting applications for its 2019 grant assistance program. Since its inception in 1983, the Foundation has invested over $3 million in more than 200 Pasadena-area organizations. The grant awards in 2018 totaled $200,000, which funded 33 organizations. The Foundation has historically funded grantees up to $10,000 per year. This practice will continue for the upcoming grant cycle, and the Foundation is now accepting applications for three $25,000 grant awards as a part of the annual grants process. One of these new awards will be a two-year grant, which will be $25,000 each year. The other two awards will be single-year grants.

Eligible applicants are organizations with 501(c)(3) status, as of the 2019 submission deadline, that serve one or more of the following communities: Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Cañada Flintridge, Monrovia, Pasadena, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, and Temple City. Grants will be given in the categories of performing and visual arts, sports and recreation, and education (early childhood education, literacy and science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

To apply and for additional details, eligible organizations should visit the Tournament of Roses Foundation page; tournamentofroses.com/foundation/.

New applicants will need to enter “apply” for both the “username” and “password.” Returning applicants will use their previously approved username and password. Returning applicants should contact the Foundation directly at foundation@tournamentofroses.org for questions on their approved username and/or password. The website will then direct users to a welcome page with instructions on how to begin the application process.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. The Foundation’s Board of Directors will make the final grant selections at its annual spring meeting, and applicants will be notified of their funding status via email in May 2019.