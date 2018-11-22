Pasadena’s Cherished Holiday Concert Returns With The Pasadena Symphony

The Pasadena Symphony’s annual Holiday Candlelight concert returns to All Saints Church on Saturday, Dec. 15. Having sold out for the past seven years, the symphony will offer two performances to meet community demand at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The architecturally exquisite and acoustically sonorous All Saints Church, Pasadena’s equivalent of a European cathedral, provides the perfect setting to hear your holiday favorites – all performed by candlelight. Audiences are going to love each and every moment of this cherished holiday tradition.

New this year, Pasadena Symphony Music Director David Lockington will take the rostrum as conductor, leading an array of choruses including the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and the L.A. Bronze Handbell Ensemble, set against the backdrop of the Pasadena Symphony. Special guest Valarie Pettiford will accompany the orchestra as vocalist. A true triple-threat, the Tony-nominated actor, dancer and singer has appeared on Broadway and the West End in “Fosse,” “West Side Story” and “Chicago” among others and has numerous television credits under her belt including “The Blacklist,” “Blackish,” “True Blood” and “Treme.”

This year’s program has something for everyone to ring in the holiday season, from traditional holiday classics to popular standards. Hear “Carol of the Bells,” “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Hallelujah!” and many more favorites. The venue will again offer fully assigned individual seating throughout All Saints’ glorious interior, ensuring that the audience can enjoy their experience with ease and have a well-deserved break from the hustle and bustle of the season.

Tickets to Holiday Candlelight with the Pasadena Symphony are limited and will sell out. Seats start at $20 and may be purchased either at pasadenasymphony-pops.org or by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172.

Parking structures are nearby at the Westin Hotel (enter on Los Robles, south of Walnut) or at 330 E. Union. Metered parking is also available on Euclid and nearby streets.