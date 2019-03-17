Letters to the Editor

Reader Remarks on Monarch Butterflies

Monarch butterflies by the thousand. Yes! I said thousand.

A cloud sent shade over my property this morning. I looked up for a cloud but saw hundreds upon hundreds of baby monarchs flying in a group overhead.

I rushed to grab my camera and ran outside to look for the source. Across the street at Longden Preschools parking lot trees is where they were coming from and flying west overhead towards Longden School by me. I was only able to photograph small clusters but they have been flying from those trees now for hours.

My neighbor saw a huge group last week down the street.

Could this be great news for preservation in Temple City? Are they growing in one of our trees like they do in Northern California? It’s a huge tourist market at this sight.

Are we along their path only? How can we find out or who do we call?

– M.H.

TEMPLE CITY

March 17, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Reader Response to ‘Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni…’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Searching