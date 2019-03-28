Letters to the Editor

Reader Responds to ‘Governor Gavin Newsom Orders a Halt to the Death Penalty in Cali-fornia’

– Courtesy photo

It’s understandable that many people who have lost loved ones to murder, crave vengeance and want those killers put to death.

Nevertheless, enlightened nations are not accomplices to the vengeance seekers by doing the killing for them. Such an act becomes state-sponsored vengeance.

Thus, civilized societies that have abandoned barbarism now seek justice and rehabilitation for lawbreakers … rather than retribution.

I therefore commend Governor Newsom for having entered our state into the hall of advanced societies by ordering a halt to the death penalty here in California.

I’m glad I voted for him.

– David Q.

MONROVIA

March 28, 2019

