Readers’ Choice 2019 Final Vote

Cast your ballot before the voting period ends

The Readers’ Choice 2019 voting period is coming to an end. Thursday, June 6, is the last day to cast your vote before 10 p.m. You, the community, have selected these nominees to be top contenders for this year’s Readers’ Choice favorites.

See the nominees here: bit.ly/RC19vote.

Show your appreciation for your favorite businesses and vote for your favorite. You can also get family and friends involved by sharing the link with them!

Publication Date:

Aug. 29.

For any questions regarding Readers’ Choice, email info@beaconmedianews.com or call (626) 301-1010.