Readers’ Choice 2019 Nomination Period Starts Soon

Our annual recognition of local businesses, appropriately named Readers’ Choice, is coming later this year and the open digital ballot will be accessible in one week.

Readers’ Choice is an annual celebration and reflection of our readers’ selections of favorite businesses in the area. In response to the social media trend that has dominated in the forefront of communication in recent years, this year’s Readers’ Choice theme is Social Media Revolution.

Nominations for Readers’ Choice will open on April 18 and will close May 16, giving community members four weeks to nominate who they think is the best in the business. Thousands of participants will diligently participate in our open digital ballot in efforts to recognize their local favorites.

The top three nominees from the open digital ballot will become official nominees for the favorite in their respective category. Readers will then decide who the winner is among the three nominees. Winners will be featured in the annual publication, along with other acknowledgements across social media.

Nomination Period:

April 18 – May 16

Nominees Announced:

May 23

Voting Period:

May 26 – June 6

Publication Date:

29, 2019

Stay tuned for the link to the open digital ballot that will be in the April 18 issue.