Readers’ Choice 2019 Nominees Announced May 24

See who is in the running to be featured in this year’s Readers’ Choice

The Readers’ Choice 2019 nominees are in. You, the community, have selected these nominees to be top contenders for this year’s Readers’ Choice favorites. The voting period will be open Friday, May 24 through Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m.

Visit http://bit.ly/RC19vote on Friday to see the nominees and cast your vote.

Show your appreciation for your favorite businesses and vote for your favorite. You can also get family and friends involved by sharing the link with them!

Voting period:

May 24 – June 6

Publication Date:

August 29

For any questions regarding Readers’ Choice, email info@beaconmedianews.com or call (626) 329-6556.

May 23, 2019

