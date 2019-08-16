Readers’ Choice 2019 Revealed Soon

Check out which of your favorites won the title

The Readers’ Choice 2019 publication is two weeks away! You have selected the nominees and voted for the businesses you think deserve the title as your favorite and recommended local establishments.

This year’s winners will be announced in our Readers’ Choice publication which will be inserted in our weekly papers — Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, and Pasadena Independent — on Aug 29.

You can also visit the social media sites of the aforementioned publications for leaks on who won what. A digital version (e-edition) of the publication will be sent directly to all of our e-newsletter subscribers before the print edition comes out. Sign up at Arcadiaweekly.com, Monroviaweekly.com or PasadenaIndependent.com to receive it.

Thank you for participating throughout the process in this year’s Readers’ Choice. Congratulate your local winners and stop by to see why they were recommended and voted the favorites for Readers’ Choice 2019.

Publication Date:

Aug. 29.

For any questions regarding Readers’ Choice, email info@beaconmedianews.com or call (626) 301-1010.