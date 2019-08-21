Readers’ Choice Winners Revealed Aug. 29





Publication will be inserted in Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and Sierra Madre Weekly

The Readers’ Choice 2019 publication is right around the corner. In just seven days (Aug. 29) you can find the Readers’ Choice publication inserted in our weekly papers: Arcadia Weekly, Monrovia Weekly, Pasadena Independent and Sierra Madre Weekly.

Starting Monday, Aug. 26, you can visit the social media sites of the aforementioned publications for leaks on who won what. A digital version (e-edition) of the publication will be sent directly to all of our e-newsletter subscribers before the print edition comes out. You can sign-up at Arcadiaweekly.com, Monroviaweekly.com or PasadenaIndependent.com to receive it.

Thank you for participating throughout the process in this year’s Readers’ Choice. Congratulate your local winners and stop by to see why they were recommended and voted the favorites in this year’s Readers’ Choice.

Publication Date:

Aug. 29

For any questions regarding Readers’ Choice, email info@beaconmedianews.com or call (626) 301-1010.