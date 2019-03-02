March 10, 1929 – Feb. 18, 2019

Robert J. La Brie, a month shy of 90 years old, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Surrounded by his family, he passed peacefully in the home he built and shared with his wife, Linda, for the last 29 years.

Robert was born in Riverside, Pa. on March 10, 1929 to James and Loyola (Horn) La Brie and was the third of four children. His sisters were Lois and Lucille (passed) and Mary (still living). He located to California when he was 17 years old to attend UCLA. There, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering and later became a licensed structural engineer, working several years for the State before starting his own firm, Thompson and La Brie.

Bob met his wife, Linda Loza, at a Halloween party in October 1956 and they were married six months later on April 27, 1957. They have four children, Dana, Judy, Joe, and Dick, married to Robert Mack, Danny Villanueva, Terri Crawford, and Karen Grobecker, respectively. Robert and Linda have 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Rowan Beau, who will carry on the La Brie name, was born on Feb. 1 and got to meet his great-grandpa, Pops.

Bob was a wonderful husband and father. He loved to play golf but the love of his life was Linda, even to his last breath. He was a kind man, charming and thoughtful. He showed us what faithful love looks like and he will be very missed.

There will be no services.