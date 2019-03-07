Business

Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Pasadena

Saint Gregory Church. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church has been the spiritual and cultural center for the Armenian community in Pasadena and surrounding areas for over 60 years. Since the first meeting of the St. Gregory parish council in 1947, the church grounds have burgeoned into a dynamic complex that currently includes their newly built sanctuary, the recently renovated and updated church hall, and the Alfred and Marguerite Hovsepian Day School. The parishioners, with Archpriest Rev. Fr. Sarkis Petoyan serving as pastor, have more than 170 active members and oversee various organizations which serve to strengthen the spiritual, cultural and educational life of members. These include the Ladies’ Society, Men’s Forum, Saturday School and Sunday School, ACYO, Choir and Friendship Club.

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church welcomes you to participate in their weekly Divine Liturgy – the spiritual celebration which has been a religious tradition for Armenian Christians for over 1,700 years. Services are held each Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., and are usually followed by a fellowship gathering immediately afterwards. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
2215 E. Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107

Joan Meymarian
Parish Council Chairlady
Phone: (626) 794-6771

March 7, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

2019 Readers’ Choice Is Underway
Building a Business as a Latino Entrepreneur
Adapting Social Media as a Business Tool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Searching