Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Pasadena

St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church has been the spiritual and cultural center for the Armenian community in Pasadena and surrounding areas for over 60 years. Since the first meeting of the St. Gregory parish council in 1947, the church grounds have burgeoned into a dynamic complex that currently includes their newly built sanctuary, the recently renovated and updated church hall, and the Alfred and Marguerite Hovsepian Day School. The parishioners, with Archpriest Rev. Fr. Sarkis Petoyan serving as pastor, have more than 170 active members and oversee various organizations which serve to strengthen the spiritual, cultural and educational life of members. These include the Ladies’ Society, Men’s Forum, Saturday School and Sunday School, ACYO, Choir and Friendship Club.

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church welcomes you to participate in their weekly Divine Liturgy – the spiritual celebration which has been a religious tradition for Armenian Christians for over 1,700 years. Services are held each Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., and are usually followed by a fellowship gathering immediately afterwards. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church

2215 E. Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

Joan Meymarian

Parish Council Chairlady

Phone: (626) 794-6771