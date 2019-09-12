Sept. 13 – Sept. 19

EDITOR’S PICK

Beatles Festival at Santa Anita Park, Sept. 14 from 4-10 p.m. (285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of “Abbey Road” and “Yellow Submarine” with food, drink specials, merchandise, memorabilia, karaoke stage, live stage, special guests, book authors, 10×10 album covers for photo ops, and much more. The festival will feature The Beatunes, Abbey Road, The Taxman, Celtir Skelter, members of Oingo Boingo, Gary Myrick with members of the Whittier Regional Symphony and many others. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Your weekly events

Sept. 13

Paint Your Pet Class at Happy Hour Paint Classes of Monrovia, Sept. 13 from 7-9:30 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Paint your favorite pet with instruction from Traci Loving. Tickets are $50 and include all supplies and drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Selena Tribute by Dreaming of You at The Rose, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Canyon presents a tribute to the “Queen of Tejano Music.” Tickets are $19.50. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 14

Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest at Station Square Park, Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m. (1601 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The 4th Annual Monrovia Station Beer, Wine & Music Fest brought to you by Monrovia Chamber of Commerce, 38 Degrees & Volunteer Center of San Gabriel Valley is a unique event celebrating craft beer, wine sampling & live music. Tickets range from $20 to $50. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Pasadena POPS at the LA County Arboretum, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007). Hear timeless classics from “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “That’s Entertainment” plus a special tribute to the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.” Tickets start at $25. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

The Delgado Brothers at Copper Still Grill, Sept. 14 from 5-7 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The Delgado Brothers’ iconic brand of Latin blues is fueled by rock solid musicianship. All guaranteed VIP seats are now gone. You may still show up for standing room or non-guaranteed seats and donate $10 per person. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Lol Goodman Band at Arcadia Blues Club, Sept. 14 from 7-11:30 p.m. (16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). The band plays almost exclusively original blues/rock inspired material and have three critically acclaimed albums of all original material. Tickets are $15. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Outdoor Big Band Concert at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. (512 W. Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007). Pack a chair or blanket for this outdoor concert. This event is free and the community is invited to attend. For more information you can call the church at (626) 447-7690. – ARCADIA

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” at Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, Sept. 14 from 5-11 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Before the film listen to alternative R&B/neo-soul songstress Malia and indulge in treats from various food trucks. Tickets range from $8 to $21. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Arden Road Neighborhood Walking Tour at Pasadena Heritage, Sept. 14 from 9-11 a.m. (651 S. Saint John Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Arden Road is a prestigious address in Pasadena and is at the northern edge of the Oak Knoll district. The Arden Road Tour explores this neighborhood and its wealth of great architecture, soon to be a designated Landmark District. Tickets are $20 for the general public. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sean Penn in Conversation at ArtCenter Pasadena at ArtCenter College of Design, Sept. 14 from 7-9 p.m. (Ahmanson Auditorium 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103). Rare Bird and ArtCenter present Sean Penn in conversation with novelist Mark Haskell Smith for Penn’s new novel “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn.” General admission is $30. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Fire and Romance on a Latin Harp – Alfredo Rolando Ortiz at Pacific Harps, Sept. 14 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (922 N. Craig Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104). Alfredo Rolando Ortiz returns due to popular demand with a new program featuring spectacular and exciting music from several countries, world favorites and his original compositions. His compositions are required study at Conservatories and Universities around the world and hundreds of videos in YouTube feature harpists and harp ensembles performing his music. Tickets are $25. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 15

Nate’s World at Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. (100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Nate’s World launches Pittance Chamber Music’s 2019-20 season with Los Angeles Opera Orchestra Principal Bass, Nathan Farrington, taking the audience on a musical safari ranging from Haydn to Hank Williams. Tickets range from $10 to $35. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 16

Vegan and Gluten-Free Baking at Institute of Culinary Education – Los Angeles, Sept. 16 from 6-10 p.m. (521 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Whether you crave an afternoon pick-me-up or a show-stopping centerpiece for your holiday dessert table, you’ll be sure to impress with these simple yet spectacular vegan and gluten-free desserts. Tickets are $120. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 17

Retirement Goals and Planning Workshop at Monrovia Public Library, Sept. 17 from 6:30-8:15 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Learn more about what you can do to effectively start planning for your retirement. RSVP is free but space is limited. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Harry Potter Trivia Night at Copper Still Grill, Sept. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (610 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Join this Harry Potter-themed trivia night for a chance to win prizes and take advantage of happy hour. Admission is free but this event is for adults only. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Bread Making 101 at Sauté Culinary Academy, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. (150 E. Colorado Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016). You’ll gain practical experience as you actually mix the ingredients, knead, prepare and bake a variety of breads. Tickets are $85. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Mystery Flight Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Sept. 17 from 4-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Buy a flight of four 5-ounce pours and they’ll choose the beers. Admission is free but the flights are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Sept. 18

Fortune Feimster at The Ice House, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). A stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune first made a name for herself on “Chelsea Lately.” Feimster currently stars in the NBC series “Champions” as a series regular and is known for her role of Nurse Collette on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.” Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 19

MPG Awards: A Night of Recogniton at Monrovia Tennis Club, Sept. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (158 N. Sunset Place, Monrovia, CA 91016). Join Monrovia Providers Group as they honor Foothill Unity Center, Grocery Outlet Duarte and Nathan Kirschenbaum for their work to better the lives of people in the San Gabriel Valley. Proceeds from this dinner will benefit local senior programs. Individual tickets are $65. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Wine Tasting 101: Discovering Wine With a French Sommelier at Myrtle Tree Café, Sept. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Taste a variety of both white and red wines from the old wine country of France with Adrien, a French Sommelier. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA