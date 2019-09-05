Sept. 6 – Sept. 12

EDITOR’S PICK

Monrovia Old Town Derby and 29th Annual Street Rods Forever Car Show in Old Town Monrovia, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Soap box racing is returning to Monrovia and proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. You can watch the cars go down the street for free. After, meander and see classic cars on display. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Your weekly events

Sept. 6

Mid-Autumn Cognac Tasting Festival at The W Bar at Wing Hop Fung, Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m. (400 S. Baldwin Ave. #2185, Arcadia, CA 91007). There will be delicious snack foods, mooncakes, a raffle with great prizes, fun activities, and promotional pricing on most of the Cognacs being poured. Tickets are $68. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Adult Coloring Night at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Relax and unwind with an evening of coloring for adults. Admission is free but drinks are not. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

The Vurge at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, Sept. 6 from 7-10 p.m. (145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006). Great BBQ, great people, same classic New Wave music. Admission is free but food and drinks are not. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Sept. 7

Glenn Miller Orchestra at The Rose, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. (245 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). The Glenn Miller Orchestra was originally formed in the 1930s, spawning 17 Top 10 hits. Today, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is a fully self-contained group consisting of the music director, five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists, and three rhythm musicians (piano, bass and drums). Also, there are two vocalists, one male, and one female, who perform individually and as part of The Moonlight Serenaders vocal group. Tickets range from $38 to $68. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Doo Drops at Myrtle Tree Café, Sept. 7 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Doo Drops take you back to that old school R&B sound of The Doo Run Run and Hit the Road Jack with old school 1960s Ray Charles era R&B classics. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Monrovia Old Town Derby and 29th Annual Street Rods Forever Car Show in Old Town Monrovia, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Myrtle Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016). Soap box racing is returning to Monrovia and proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. You can watch the cars go down the street for free. After, meander and see classic cars on display. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Moon Festival Spectacular at Santa Anita Park, Sept. 7-8 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007). The Moon Festival Spectacular is a two-day long celebration of traditional Chinese and Asian heritage that include arts, music, food, and many other activities. Admission and parking are free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Eat|See|Hear Outdoor Movie: “Say Anything” at Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall, Sept. 7 from 5-10:30 p.m. (100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Watch this cult classic, order something from a food truck and listen to some music. General admission is $14 for adults and $8 for kids. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

The Alpine Camp at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., Sept. 7 from 7-10 p.m. (150 E. Saint Joseph St., Arcadia, CA 91016). The band is known for their roots rock. Admission is free. For more information, click here. – ARCADIA

Sept. 8

Second Sunday Concert at Pasadena Central Library, Sept. 8 at 2:30 p.m. (285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Jaime Caridi is presenting the program, “A Celebration of the Life of Clara Wieck Schumann,” and will include a trio for violin, cello and piano in G minor, Op. 17; Lieder fur Singstimme; and her piano concerto in A minor. This concert is free. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Rose Bowl Flea Market at Rose Bowl Stadium, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103). Shop from over 2,500 vendors selling everything from coveted antiques, rare vintage finds, and today’s most up-to-date trends. Tickets range from $10 to $19. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 9

Happy Hour Paint Class of Monrovia at Paint N Play Art Studio, Sept. 9 from 7-10 p.m. (418 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Paint while enjoying adult refreshments included in the cost. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA

Sept. 10

Modelo Presents: Taco Tuesday at The Ice House, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. (24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106). Laugh, eat, enjoy your Tuesday night. Five comics will perform. Admission is $20 and includes the show, one Modelo and two tacos. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 11

Paint Nite: America the Beautiful at Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. (655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101). Guided by a talented and entertaining artist, you’ll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it. Tickets are $39. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Sept. 12

Tequila Tasting 2019 at El Portal Restaurant, Sept. 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (695 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101). Taste different tequilas, eat some amazing food, and dance to lively music. Tickets are $45. For more information, click here. – PASADENA

Ice Cream Social at Monrovia Library Park, Sept. 12 from 5-8 p.m. (321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). The entire community is invited to thank departing City Manager Oliver Chi for all the wonderful things he has done for Monrovia. Participation is free. For more information, click here. – MONROVIA