Set Off on an Adventure With Holland America

Welcome to Holland America Line, the cruise line dedicated to explorers, foodies and music lovers who want to pursue these passions on all seven seas and continents, on perfectly sized, refreshingly uncrowded ships filled with one-of-a-kind experiences.

We have nearly 150 years of experience sailing the world’s oceans with more than 500 itineraries visiting over 470 ports of call. Our exclusive Explorations Central TM destination programming gives you a deeper understanding of the places you will visit.

Enjoy the most immersive culinary experience at sea, influenced by our global Culinary Council® of world-renowned chefs. The Dining Room is celebrated for everyday excellence, while restaurants like Pinnacle Grill, Tamarind, and Canaletto offer specialty options. Our extensive wine selection is chosen by our Wine Curator James Suckling; and spirits enthusiasts will appreciate our classic cocktails, with direction from our Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff. But the experiences don’t stop there, hone your skills with America’s Test Kitchen and explore the culinary side of destinations through exclusive culinary excursions by Food & Wine® magazine.



Through exclusive partnerships with highly acclaimed brands in entertainment and personal enrichment, Holland America Line ensures both days and nights are filled with delight and inspiration. We believe a great cruise deserves a great soundtrack. Music Walk® features live performances at Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard and, on our Pinnacle-class ships, Rolling Stone Rock Room. And take part in life-enriching activities and workshops in partnership with BBC Earth; O, The Oprah Magazine; Microsoft Windows; The New York Times and Rijksmuseum.

We invite you to join us for an unforgettable experience because travel is more than an itinerary; it has the power to change us and our world, journey by journey. To book your next cruise call Protravel International at (626) 796-4448 or visit our office at 55 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. #108, Sierra Madre, CA.