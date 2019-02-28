Community

SGV Alumnae Panhellenic Association Hosts Scholarship Fundraiser in Sierra Madre

The SGVAP is holding a scholarship fundraiser at the Sierra Madre Playhouse featuring a performance of “Tuesdays With Morrie.” – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @SierraMadrePlayhouse

The San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to advance interest in community and philanthropic efforts.

On Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., the SGVAP is holding a scholarship fundraiser at the Sierra Madre Playhouse featuring a performance of “Tuesdays With Morrie,” based on Mitch Albom’s bestselling book. A reception and 50/50 raffle will follow the play. All profits will be used for scholarships for college women.

The names of those attending will be on a will call list at the Playhouse ticket booth on the afternoon of the play.
Tickets are $50 each and include the reception and play. For reservations, mail your check payable to SGVAP along with names of those attending to Linda Goluskin, 542 N. Marengo Unit 1, in Pasadena. For questions call or email Linda at lindagoluskin@aol.com   (626) 999-7335.

February 28, 2019

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Sierra Madre Public Library Hosts Annual Youth Bookmark Contest
Join the Rotary Club of Pasadena in Saving Hundreds of ‘Caring Little Hearts’ On Valentine’s Day
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
March 2019
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Searching