SGV Alumnae Panhellenic Association Hosts Scholarship Fundraiser in Sierra Madre

The San Gabriel Valley Alumnae Panhellenic Association is affiliated with the National Panhellenic Conference and seeks to advance interest in community and philanthropic efforts.

On Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., the SGVAP is holding a scholarship fundraiser at the Sierra Madre Playhouse featuring a performance of “Tuesdays With Morrie,” based on Mitch Albom’s bestselling book. A reception and 50/50 raffle will follow the play. All profits will be used for scholarships for college women.

The names of those attending will be on a will call list at the Playhouse ticket booth on the afternoon of the play.

Tickets are $50 each and include the reception and play. For reservations, mail your check payable to SGVAP along with names of those attending to Linda Goluskin, 542 N. Marengo Unit 1, in Pasadena. For questions call or email Linda at lindagoluskin@aol.com (626) 999-7335.