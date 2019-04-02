Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee Accepting Grand Marshall Nominations

The Volunteer Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee is seeking nominations for the 2019 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal. Parade Grand Marshal Nominees should embody the spirit of Sierra Madre, be an active volunteer in any of the local nonprofit organizations or in some way contributed to the betterment of Sierra Madre. Nominees may be an individual or volunteers or an organization.

Nominations must be submitted in writing by Tuesday, April 30th and should be sent to the 4th of July Committee at PO Box 1073 Sierra Madre CA 91025 or emailed to 4thofjulysierramadre@gmail.com. Written nominations should be no more than one page, but at least a paragraph explaining why the honor should be given including contributions to the Sierra Madre Community.

Previous Grand Marshals have included Steve Heydorff (2018), VFW Post 3208 & Hometown Hero Mama Pete (2013), Gayle Bluemel & Hometown Hero John Shear (2011).

This All-American friends and family event is made possible through the wonderful contribution of our donors and dedicated sponsors. If you’d like to help, please visit sierramadrefourthofjuly.com/ or follow them through social media on our Facebook @4thofJulyInfo.