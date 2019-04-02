Community

Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee Accepting Grand Marshall Nominations

Nominations for the 4th of July Grand Marshall can be sent by mail or email. – Courtesy photo / Facebook, @4thofjulyinfo.

The Volunteer Sierra Madre 4th of July Committee is seeking nominations for the 2019 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal. Parade Grand Marshal Nominees should embody the spirit of Sierra Madre, be an active volunteer in any of the local nonprofit organizations or in some way contributed to the betterment of Sierra Madre. Nominees may be an individual or volunteers or an organization.

Nominations must be submitted in writing by Tuesday, April 30th and should be sent to the 4th of July Committee at PO Box 1073 Sierra Madre CA 91025 or emailed to 4thofjulysierramadre@gmail.com. Written nominations should be no more than one page, but at least a paragraph explaining why the honor should be given including contributions to the Sierra Madre Community.

Previous Grand Marshals have included Steve Heydorff (2018), VFW Post 3208 & Hometown Hero Mama Pete (2013), Gayle Bluemel & Hometown Hero John Shear (2011).

This All-American friends and family event is made possible through the wonderful contribution of our donors and dedicated sponsors. If you’d like to help, please visit sierramadrefourthofjuly.com/ or follow them through social media on our Facebook @4thofJulyInfo.

April 2, 2019

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-informed on what's happening in the local community.


You may also like

Sierra Madre: March 18 – March 24
Sierra Madre Chief Joe Ortiz Accepts Position with City Of South Pasadena
March 8 – March 14

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Searching