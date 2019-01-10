Sierra Madre Accepting Nominations for 2019 Older American of the Year

The Sierra Madre Older American of the Year is an honor bestowed upon an individual, couple or group that has made significant contributions to the betterment of the Sierra Madre community. Each year the Senior Community Commission seeks nominations for this award and a reception is held in the recipients honor at the Hart Park House. This year the reception will be held on Friday, May 10.

Nominations will only be accepted for new candidates who have not been honored in years prior. Nomination forms must be filled out and returned to the Heart Park House Senior Center, or mailed/walked into the Community Services Department at City Hall (232 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.) no later than Thursday, March 21.

The Senior Community Commission will then review nominations and select an honoree at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, April 4 at 3 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Individuals being nominated must live in Sierra Madre, demonstrate outstanding community service, and be at least 60-years-old.

Applications for the Sierra Madre Older American of the Year can be obtained at the Hart Park House or on the city’s website. Contact Lawren Heiz, recreation coordinator, at (626) 355-5278 extension 704 or Rebecca Silva-Barrón, community services manager, at (626) 355-5278 extension 701.