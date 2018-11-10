Sierra Madre Announces 2018 Honors Award Winners

The City of Sierra Madre has selected the 2018 Honors Award winners. After careful consideration, Mayor Denise Delmar has selected the following individuals and community groups to receive their award on Thursday, Dec. 6 at a reception that is co-sponsored between the City of Sierra Madre and the Sierra Madre Chamber of Commerce:

George Maurer Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Bud Switzer.

Wistaria Award to The Kiwanis Club.

Mayor’s Special Award to The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association.

City Employee of the Year is awarded to Police Sergeant Henry Amos.

Exemplary Employee Award will be shared with Mr. Timmy Liang from the Finance Department and Ms. Ruby Velasquez from the City’s Human Resources Department.

The Public Service Award to Ms. Laura Aguilar, Assistant City Clerk.

Council Member John Capoccia offered his congratulations to the award winners and thanked them for their dedication to serving the citizens of Sierra Madre. Capoccia added “We are so fortunate to have such outstanding public servants. I really appreciate all they do to make Sierra Madre the crown jewel of the San Gabriel Valley!”