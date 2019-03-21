Featured, News

Sierra Madre Chief Joe Ortiz Accepts Position with City Of South Pasadena

Police Chief Joe Ortiz. – Courtesy photo / Sierra Madre PD

Police Chief Joe Ortiz has accepted a position as Chief of Police for the City of South Pasadena. Chief Ortiz will remain with the Sierra Madre Police Department until March 28, 2019. The City of Sierra Madre will fill the position with an Interim Police Chief until a permanent Chief can be named.

Chief Ortiz began his tenure in Sierra Madre in 2010 as a Sergeant under then Chief Marilyn Diaz. He was previously an Officer with Glendora Police Department. Ortiz quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to Captain by Chief Larry Giannone.

In 2017, City Manager Gabe Engeland promoted Ortiz to Police Chief. The Department has seen much growth and progress while Chief Ortiz has been at the helm. Mayor Denise Delmar said “Sierra Madre’s loss is definitely South Pasadena’s gain.”

City Manager Gabe Engeland stated “Chief Ortiz did a fantastic job in each of the positions he held in Sierra Madre, starting as a Sergeant, prior to a promotion to Captain, and finally Chief. I know our residents will miss him as much as South Pasadena’s residents will love him.”

