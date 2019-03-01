Community

Sierra Madre Cohousing Advocate Discusses Options to Age Well in Community

“Now more than ever living in a neighborhood with a strong sense of community and purpose is good medicine for us and our planet,” said Alexandria Levitt. – Courtesy photo

Learn about the Danish model of housing that develops sustainable, energy efficient, vibrant, progressive neighborhoods where active adults can thrive. This innovative model brings back an old-fashioned concept – a place where you know your neighbors.  Alexandria Levitt, gerontologist (USC) and housing advocate will discuss cohousing for adults 50 and older. The free presentation will be held on March 16 at the Sierra Madre Public Library from 1-2:30 pm. The address is 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.

Cohousing neighborhoods are composed of privately owned homes/condos clustered around shared open space and extensive common facilities to create an urban village feel. Environmental sustainability is a core value in cohousing projects.  Cohousing offers its residents a place to know and care about each other in a community of their own design.

For more information about cohousing visit Levittcoho.com.

March 1, 2019

