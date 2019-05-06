Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: April 28 – May 5

April 29

Sometime between 4:30PM on 4/26/19 to 8:15AM on 4/29/19 both restrooms behind City Hall were vandalized with graffiti. Unknown suspect(s) used markers to write on the walls. Case pending further investigation

Personal items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the resident’s driveway in the 100 block of W. Orange Grove Ave. The theft occurred sometime between 5:30PM on 4/28/19 to 7:30AM on 4/29/19. Case to Detectives

April 30

On Tuesday, 4/30/19 at about 1:29AM, a male subject was contacted and arrested for theft and possession of prescription medications in the 100 block of N. Lima St. The subject was taken to the Pasadena Police Jail for booking. Case to Detectives

At about 5:30PM a resident came to the station’s lobby to report that he parked his truck on the street in the 100 block of E. Sierra Madre Bl. on Monday, April 29. The following morning he discovered the tailgate belonging to his truck was stolen overnight. Case to Detectives

May 1

On Wednesday, May 1st a hit and run, non-injury accident causing minimal damage was reported to have occurred in the 00 block of Kersting Court at about 12:12PM.

At about 7:39PM officers responded to the station’s lobby to take a report of possible vandalism. The resident stated that sometime between 3:30PM and 7:15PM, unknown person(s) used an unknown object to shatter the right rear passenger side window. Following an inspection of the vehicle, the resident confirmed that nothing appeared to be missing.

May 4

Officers conducted a vehicle traffic stop on May 4th. of a speeding vehicle at about 8:41AM in the 300 block of W. Orange Grove Ave. Upon further investigation, the female had a warrant out of San Bernardino Sheriff’s Station. The subject was taken to the Pasadena Police Jail for booking. The subject’s vehicle was turned over to a licensed driver. Case to DA’s office

May 5

On Sunday, May 5, at about 3:09PM a vehicle was stopped for a vehicle code violation. A registration check of the vehicle showed it was expired for over a year but the vehicle displayed a current tab. The driver admitted the tab was not registered to his vehicle. The driver also had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was stored and the driver was cited and released. Case to Detectives