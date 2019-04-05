News

Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: March 25 – March 28

– Courtesy photo

March 25

A residential burglary occurred between 8:46 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Acacia Street. Suspect(s) shattered a rear glass door, entered the residence and ransacked several rooms. At this time it is unknown what items were taken from residence. Detectives are pending in further investigation.

Officers conducted a pedestrian check on a subject that was loitering at about 3:35 a.m. behind the businesses in the 00 block of West Sierra Madre Boulevard, following a field interview. It was determined that the subject had an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to Pasadena Jail for booking.

March 26

A residential burglary occurred in the 600 block of Valle Vista Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Suspects gained entry after shattering a glass door and ransacked several rooms. Detectives are pending in further investigation.

March 28

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a grand theft occurred in the 200 block of Ramona Avenue. The victim stated that his leaf blower and hedge trimmer were taken from his truck while the truck was parked on the street.

April 5, 2019

