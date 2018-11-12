Sierra Madre Crime Blotters: Nov. 5 – Nov. 10

Nov. 5

At about 7:02 p.m. a vehicle was stopped for a vehicle code violation. The driver was driving on a suspended license and was also on probation for DUI. A condition of probation is that the vehicle be equipped with an ignition interlock device, which she did not have installed. The driver was cited for the violations.

Nov. 7

Officers responded to a call of an apparent suicide in the 600 block of Mt. Wilson Trail at about 2:27 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a male subject unresponsive in a vehicle. Sierra Madre Fire Department responded and pronounced the male subject deceased at the scene.

Nov. 8

A resident in the 300 block of Toyon Road called to report that his Rolex watch and $400 cash had been stolen off his kitchen table, the theft occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. while he was out for a short period of time getting food. Subject(s) entered through a back door and removed the watch and cash, then left the house in an unknown direction. The case was referred to detectives.

At 3:30 p.m. a report was filed at the station regarding a male missing from the residence since Oct. 11, 2018. The case was referred to detectives.

At 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding vandalism to a vehicle where the passenger side mirror was broken while parked in the 00 block of North Hermosa Avenue.

Nov. 10

Sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 7:28 p.m. an unknown suspect(s) gained access to the backyard of the residence in the 200 block of South Mountain Trail Avenue. The suspect(s) then smashed the north-facing window by unknown means. It did not appear as if the suspect(s) made entry into the residence and there was no property taken. The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. The case was referred to detectives for follow up.