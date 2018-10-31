Sierra Madre Gets a Halloween Facelift

Halloween window painting contest winners announced

Sierra Madre Civic is pleased to announce the winners of the Halloween Window Painting Contest that was held in downtown Sierra Madre on Oct. 26 and 27.

Thank you to our sponsors who help put this annual event together: Accurate Financial Services, Bean Town Coffee House and Bakery, Best Buy Drugs, The Buccaneer Lounge, Butterfly Effect Day Spa, Dog Wash America, Foothill Home Care Partners, The Great Pumpkin, The Kensington, Millennium Pension Services, Mother Moo Creamery, Skin Rituals, Subway, Taylor’s Market and Yogurt & More.

Sixty-one windows were painted in Halloween themes by 170 local students from ages 9 – 17. Each window was determined to be a 1st, 2nd or 3rd place winner in their age category by three judges who rated each window for creativity, Halloween theme, color use and cleanliness.

Winners were announced at noon on Oct. 27. In the 9-10 age group, the 1st place winners were Olivia Moran, Tessa Moran, Claire Rewers and Sydney Thomas for their art at Taylor’s Market. The 2nd place winners were Ivan Parry, Sophie Ting, Natalie Watson and Henry Zimmerman who painted a window at Straightedge Coffee LLC (an upcoming business in town). The 3rd place window award went to Chase Bank’s display by Beckett Cohorick and Julian Sullivan.

In the 11-12 age group, 1st place was awarded to Madeline Barber, Lauren Kilpatrick, Emily Lavin and Nora O’Reilly for window number 36 at the Kensington. At the Kensington was also window number 34, by Sarah Attar, Hannah Demeritt, Julianne Kinne and Taylor Truitt who received 2nd place. And 3rd place was window number 35 at the Kensington, painted by Sophia Culver, Katelin Kinne, Charlotte McDonald and Ella Wilemon.

For the 13-14 age group, 1st place goes to Pumpkin Pi, painted by Annika Bullock, Zoe Hellings, Kate Timon and Payton Tully at Arnold’s Hardware. For 2nd place, Pantorium Cleaners displayed the art created by Audrey Jones, Sophia Lam and Abigail Peja. The 3rd place winners for age 13-14 were Hailey Hull and Toni Lombardi who created a window that Poppycakes enjoyed.

In the 15-17 age group, all at Haynes & Oakley, 1st place was awarded to Mariah Arcibal and Sarah Wolfe for their art at window number 62, 2nd place was awarded to Jadyn Iinuma and Xochitl Munoz for window number 61 and 3rd place was awarded to Liv Bjorgum, Chloe Brandon and Cassandra Kuo at window number 60.

Certificates of award for those who could not attend the announcement may be picked up at City Hall during their regular business hours until Nov. 15.

For more information, see the Sierra Madre Civic Club website at: sierramadrecivicclub.org.