Sierra Madre Library to Auction Collectible Books

Collectibles include some signed books

Friends of the Sierra Made Public Library Silent Auction of Collectible Books will take place from Nov. 1 – Dec. 3 at the Library.

Featured are many interesting and collectible books, including some signed, first and limited editions, and include titles such as: Ninette: A Redwoods Idyll (1894) by John Vance Cheney, Personal Glimpses of Famous Folks (1929) by Lee Shippey, The Phantom Of The Opera (1925) by Gaston Leroux and many more.

A description of each can be found on the Friends website: sierramadrelibraryfriends.org. Seventeen selections will be in the display case in the main room of the Library and will be available for your inspection on Saturdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17, and Dec. 1 from 1 – 2 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bids may be entered in the notebook on the service counter. The highest bidders at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3 will be the winners.

Friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library is a non-profit organization and all proceeds benefit the Sierra Madre Library. For more information visit us on Facebook, at our website sierramadrelibraryfriends.org, or call the library at (626) 355-7186.