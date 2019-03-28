News

Sierra Madre: March 18 – March 24

March 18

An on line report was filed for a theft from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of N. Baldwin Ave. An unknown suspects(s) entered a locked vehicle and stole a wallet. The case has been given to detectives.

March 20

Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) gained access to the backyard of the residence in the 500 block of Santa Anita CT via the pedestrian walkway. The suspect(s) then entered the residence through an unsecured door and ransacked several rooms. The suspect(s) then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. It was unknown what property, if any, was stolen at the time of this report. The case has been given to detectives.

March 23

A theft of personal items from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway in the 00 block of E. Grandview Ave. occurred between Sunday March 17, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, 2019, at approximately 5 p.m. . The case has been given to detectives.

March 24

A theft of a bicycle occurred from a carport in the 700 block of West Sierra Madre Blvd. An unknown suspect(s) entered the apartment complex with cutting tools with the intent to commit a theft. The cable that secured the victim’s bicycle was cut and the bicycle was stolen from the property.

March 28, 2019

