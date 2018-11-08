Sierra Madre PD and FD Want You to Put Down Your Razor

The Sierra Madre Police Department (SMPD) and the Sierra Madre Police Officers Association (SMPOA) just finished participating in the Pink Patch Project, raising several thousand dollars for City of Hope. Now the SMPD and the Sierra Madre Fire Department are asking that you put down your razor and let your whiskers grow as they participate in No-Shave November to raise money for men’s cancer awareness. SMPD asks that you join their campaign by participating and donating. Visit no-shave.org to make a donation that will help The American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose. The idea is for you to donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting cancer.