Sierra Madre PD Warns Residents of Charity Scam

Fraudsters are claiming to represent organizations that benefit police, firefighters or other public safety personnel – Courtesy photo /
FEMA Andrea Booher

Sierra Madre PD is warning locals of the latest fraud alert warning for Los Angeles County residents. Scammers are masquerading as charity groups claiming to raise money for first responders, according to Steven Wang of the L.A. County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.
According to the DA, people who want to help first-responders should beware of crooks using a uniform to con others.

In the Police and Firefighter Charity Scam, fraudsters claim to represent organizations that benefit police, firefighters or other public safety personnel. But some charities spend most of their donations on administrative costs or don’t use the funds the way they promised. Others may not be legitimate charities at all.

Just because an organization has “police” or “firefighter” in its name, doesn’t mean that it actually will use the money to assist these public servants.

The DA offered the following tips:

  • Research the organization; confirm a California charity’s status at rct.doj.ca.gov.
  • Reputable charities tell how money is spent and if the donation is tax deductible.
  • Don’t give donations in cash, by wire or as gift cards.

To watch an informative video, click here.

November 20, 2018

