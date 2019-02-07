Sierra Madre Playhouse Plans a Busy 2019 Season

The Sierra Madre Playhouse has plans for an action-packed year, with a full slate of main stage shows in addition to bonus attractions.

First, the main stage schedule:

“Tuesdays with Morrie,” written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, will run Feb. 23- March 31. .The play will be directed by L. Flint Esquerra and star Larry Eisenberg and Jackson Kendall.

“Stuart Little,” adapted by Joseph Robinette, will run March 16- April 27. The play, based on the book by E.B. White, will be directed by Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano. This will be the sixth annual Theater for Young Audiences offering.

“Dames at Sea,” story and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise, will run June 15- July 21. Sean Paxton will serve as the musical director while Jeffrey Scott Parsons will choreograph.

“The Joy Luck Club,” adapted by Susan Kim, will run Aug. 23- Sept. 29. Based on the book by Amy Tan, the production will be directed by Tim Dang.

“Little Women,” adapted and directed by Artistic Director Christian Lebano, will run Oct. 10-27. Based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, this will be a co-production between Sierra Madre Playhouse and California School for the Arts- San Gabriel Valley.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!),” written by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, will run Nov. 30- Dec. 29. Patrick Towne will direct and Will Knapp will do the original music. Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ holiday classic for the umpteenth time, actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung

Bonus attractions for 2019 include:

“Wiesenthal”- written and performed by Tom Dugan, and directed by Jenny Sullivan – on April 7. As Holocaust survivor and the world’s most renowned hunter of Nazi war criminals Simon Wiesenthal is about to retire, he recounts for an audience the stories of his most famous cases of bringing wrongdoers to justice.

“Doris and Me: One Man’s Obsession with Doris Day,” written and performed by Scott Dreier and directed by Richard Israel, will be on stage in the month of April for four day.

The 2019 Off The Page series, free staged play readings, includes:

“Intimate Apparel,” written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Michael T. Kachingwe, on Feb. 28.

“Sly Fox,” written by Larry Gelbart and directed by Lebano, on March 25.

“Side Man,” by Warren Leight and directed by Richard Van Slyke, on April 22.

A yet to be announced production directed by Stasha Surdyke on May 20.

“Book of Days” by Lanford Wilson and directed by Lebano on June 17.

“Light Up the Sky” by Moss Hart and directed by Barbara Schofield on July 29.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. For more information, call (626) 355-4318 or go to sierramadreplayhouse.org.