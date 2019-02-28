Community

Sierra Madre Public Library Hosts Annual Youth Bookmark Contest

Bookmark submission. – Courtesy photo

Sierra Madre Public Library’s annual Bookmark Contest is featuring Sierra Madre’s history this year. Local students are invited to enter the annual Library Bookmark Contest starting March 1 entitled–Historic Sierra Madre. Students in grades K-8 are encouraged to find and depict historic locations, people, and events. Winning entries will be displayed in the library and winners will receive a certificate and monetary prize at a ceremony in their honor.

Pick up your application at the Sierra Madre Public Library, on the library website, and at schools in Sierra Madre starting March 1, 2019. Final day to submit your entry is on April 4. Stop by the library for more details.

February 28, 2019

Searching