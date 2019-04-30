Sierra Madre Street Improvement Project Information

As part of the 2018-19 Street Improvement Project Sierra Madre Public Works has contracted with Gentry Brothers Inc. (GBI) for the installation of transmission lines. The project is scheduled to conclude on June 9. Overnight parking tickets will be waved in construction areas.
The following streets will be affected;
|Streets
|Limits
|San Gabriel Court
|Sierra Place to Mt. Trail Avenue
|San Gabriel Court
|Mt. Trail Avenue to Holdman Avenue
|Sierra Place
|Lowell Avenue to San Gabriel Court
|South Mt Trail Avenue
|Orange Grove Avenue to Sierra Madre Boulevard
|North Baldwin Avenue
|Sierra Madre Boulevard to Carter Avenue
|Baldwin Alley
|Laurel Avenue to Grandview Avenue
|Auburn Alley
|Montecito Court to End
|Merrill Alley
|Merrill Avenue to Laurel Avenue
|Montecito Alley
|Mt Trail Avenue to End
|Liliano Dr.
|Stonehouse Drive North 200’
Leave a Reply