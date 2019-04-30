News

Sierra Madre Street Improvement Project Information

Overnight parking tickets will be waved in construction areas. – Courtesy photo

As part of the 2018-19 Street Improvement Project Sierra Madre Public Works has contracted with Gentry Brothers Inc. (GBI) for the installation of transmission lines. The project is scheduled to conclude on June 9. Overnight parking tickets will be waved in construction areas.

The following streets will be affected;

Streets Limits
San Gabriel Court Sierra Place to Mt. Trail Avenue
San Gabriel Court Mt. Trail Avenue to Holdman Avenue
Sierra Place Lowell Avenue to San Gabriel Court
South Mt Trail Avenue Orange Grove Avenue to Sierra Madre Boulevard
North Baldwin Avenue Sierra Madre Boulevard to Carter Avenue
Baldwin Alley Laurel Avenue to Grandview Avenue
Auburn Alley Montecito Court to End
Merrill Alley Merrill Avenue to Laurel Avenue
Montecito Alley Mt Trail Avenue to End
Liliano Dr. Stonehouse Drive North 200’

 

April 30, 2019

Searching