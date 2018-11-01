Sierra Madre to Choose This Year’s Honorees

The city asks the public to send in nominations

This year marks the 2nd Annual City of Sierra Madre and Sierra Madre Chamber of Commerce joint event honoring those organizations and individuals that work tirelessly to make Sierra Madre a wonderful place to live, work and play.

In the past there have been two separate events – Sierra Madre Honors at Alverno and The Citizen of The Year Dinner. Last year the events were merged into one very special evening.

The event will be held in the Sierra Madre Room at the Recreation Center, 611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. However, the city needs your help in choosing this year’s honorees.

Nomination Criteria

– Sierra Madre Citizen of the Year for residents who have benefited the city during 2018 as a volunteer.

– Sierra Madre Business of the Year for an outstanding business existing in Sierra Madre for more than 5 years that has been an active supporter of the community.

– The George Maurer Lifetime Achievement Award for a person/entity whose lifetime of service embodies the spirit of volunteerism.

– The Wistaria Award recognizing a City/Community Partnership that assists with providing community wide programs and services

– The Mayor’s Special Award for outstanding service and duty to the community.

– The Public Safety Award for an employee/individual for protecting and maintaining safety in Sierra Madre.

– The Community Youth Service Award presented to youth under the age of 18 for outstanding service and dedication to the community.

– To nominate, simply email or drop off a short letter to City Hall listing the qualifications of your nominee by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Nomination emails can be sent to smadrecc@gmail.com or faxed to (626)-609-3285.