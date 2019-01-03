Community

Sierra Madre Wants Your Ideas for 2020 Rose Parade Theme

This year’s SMRFA Float won another award. – Courtesy photo / Wen Chang Dombrowski

Tournament of Roses President for 2020 Laura Farber announced the hint for the 2020 Theme. “The 2020 theme celebrates the influence of optimism and hope. It is about the belief that what is wanted can be attained. From the struggles of those who came before us to dreams yet to be realized, optimism is more than simply the possibility of fulfillment. It is the dignity and respect, joy and happiness, aspiration and achievement. Through hope and optimism, we can aspire to be our best and in turn, inspire those around us to reach higher. With hope anything, in fact, everything is possible.”

The emphasis is on hope and what you can do with hope.

The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association will post the submission forms on its website SMRoseFloat.org shortly. The submissions will be due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 8. The Association hopes to see a large number of submissions, so they will be able to present another award winning float.

January 3, 2019

Searching