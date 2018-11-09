Sierra Madre Welcomes New Finance Director

Mr. Colby Konisek has accepted the position of Finance Director for the City of Sierra Madre. According to City Manager Gabriel Engeland “Colby has experience in the areas where Sierra Madre needs the most expertise, including audit, accounting, and management of revenues from special funds.” Engeland continued on to say “the city’s interview process was very thorough, and lengthy, and Colby repeatedly demonstrated he would be an excellent fit for Sierra Madre.

Colby earned his Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University and also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Konisek’s most recent position was with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority where he served as the chief financial officer. Prior to this position, he was the finance director for the Annenberg Foundation. “Colby has had a successful career in the public and non-profit sectors and we are fortunate to have him here in Sierra Madre,” said Engeland.