Sierra Madre’s Beloved Buccaneer IS Open 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. Daily

 

 

Beacon Media regrets an inadvertent error in the Readers’ Choice publication printed today.  The profile incorrectly listed the hours as  Mon-Fri 7am-4pm….This is obviously not correct .

They are open 7 days 10 a.m.-2 a.m. We sincerely apologize for the error.

 

Known for its elaborate 30-ft mural and pirate paintings by California artist Frank Bowers, the Buccaneer’s comfortable, pub-like atmosphere boasts a large picture window with views of Sierra Madre’s foothill village and mountains above. The bar credits its 57-year success in town to providing a relaxed, friendly environment, with affordable drink prices, where people can meet friends, play darts or pool, enjoy the flat screen televisions and internet juke box, and hear live bands. “We’re so honored to be recognized with these awards,” Owner Gerri Fraser said. “There’s a lot of pride in serving our community and such great customers … thank you!”

 

Hours:

Monday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

 

70 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

 

 

 

August 31, 2017

