Sierra Madre’s Fred Kamphues Clinches 3rd at LA Karting Championship

Sierra Madre resident Fred Kamphues competed this year in the popular LO206 4-stroke category in the Los Angeles Karting Championship. With two wins and two second places, Fred Kamphues managed to secure third overall in the championship.

“I discovered this type of motorsport in April and immediately got hooked,” says Fred. LO206 is a relatively inexpensive form of karting. The engines are factory sealed and last all season without a rebuild. A set of tires can be used for two to three races. This very much levels the playing field between amateurs and pros. Races are usually extremely close. It’s not uncommon for the first 10 drivers to finish a race within two seconds of each other and lap times are only fractions of a second apart. One small mistake can make the difference between a podium and finishing at the back of the pack. The LO206 championships look to become even stronger in 2019, as several classes are likely to merge in grids with 20-30 drivers.

Fred is currently supported by local Sierra Madre realtor Reni Rose and Eurol Lubricants from the Netherlands.

He is determined to further step up his game with a rigorous winter testing schedule and is aiming for more podiums in 2019.

More information on kart racing in the Los Angeles area can be found at lakc.org and tri-ckarters.org.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Fred at fred.kamphues@millhouse.nl.