Sip & Savor is a Foodie’s Paradise

Eat, drink and be merry at the new Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor where the taste-tempting SoCal food scene, along with fine wines and craft brews from throughout California are on the menu just for you along with exciting entertainment, over three days in Pasadena’s popular Arroyo Seco.

The event takes over the Rosemont Pavilion/Jackie Robinson Memorial Field near the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena from Dec. 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Various ticket prices and packages are available, ranging from general admission of $15 to a deluxe VIP package of $150, and can be purchased in-person at the event or at sipandsavorpasadena.com.

As part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor experience, guests can visit the Rosemont Pavilion, a workshop of color, imagination, and ingenuity. Inside guests will see hundreds of skilled volunteers painstakingly hand-applying millions of florals to incredibly designed Rose Parade floats. With wide-eyed wonder, guests can personally witness the parade floats slowly taking shape.

One of the main attractions of the event is the Sports Bar hosted by Firestone-Walker Brewing Company from Paso Robles, Calif. Here adult sports fans won’t miss any action via six large screen TV monitors, while they enjoy a great line-up of finely crafted beers from the Firestone-Walker Brewery.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Sip & Savor is also a destination for guests seeking great music and entertainment. The event boasts a great line-up of entertainment options for the whole family. The main stage will play host to a variety of bands ranging from classic 80s, hip-swinging rockabilly, top hits of today, plus daytime performances by the Grammy Award-winning, Mariachi Divas.

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis in various parking lots near the Rosemont Pavilion and Jackie Robinson Baseball Field. Please note that these parking lots are shared with other establishments within the Arroyo Seco Park area.

Valet is available for a fee. Spaces are limited and can sellout at any time each day during the event hours. Valet is located in Parking Lot ‘I’. Follow onsite signage to valet.

There is a designated Uber/Lyft drop off/pick up location within Parking Lot ‘H’ with the entrance located near the intersection of Seco Street and Rosemont Ave. Organizers ask that attendees not be dropped off or picked up at any other location within Arroyo Seco Park area due to heavy foot and vehicle traffic. In the event of rain the Uber/Lyft drop off/pickup location will be relocated.

Sip & Savor is also accessible via the Metro Gold Line, Metro Bus and the Pasadena ARTS Bus Line. For detailed information, visit socaltransport.org.