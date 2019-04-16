Stars to Gather for Women’s Empowerment Event in Pasadena

Familiar names and faces celebrate Women, Wealth, Warriors

Women, Wealth, Warriors will hold its 10th annual luncheon on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Avenue Church (393 N. Lake Ave.) in Pasadena. The organization, founded by Tunisia Offray, works to empower women and support women-owned businesses.

The luncheon will feature a panel led by entrepreneur and business strategist Pamela Mims and Keynote speaker Judi Blair Johnson, a Hollywood actress known for her roles in many TV series including “My Crazy Ex,” “Like Family,” and “Anacostia.”

Other notable speakers will include comedian Kim Tavares; R&B songstress Lady Elle;

Hollywood producer Denise Carson, with credits including “Iyanla Fix My Life” on OWN, and Fox’s “Dish Nation”; along with Dr. Rainbow Barris, physician and the inspiration behind ABC’s hit show “Black-ish.”

You’ll also hear from public relations magnate Kiki Ayers who went from homeless to building her own public relations empire handling events for the likes of Russell Simmons, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Jamie Foxx. Also speaking is Jessica Rich, fashionista to the stars, with designs worn by the Kardashian sisters, Jennifer Lopez and Tamar Braxton among many others.

“My passion is to encourage, inspire, educate, and motivate women who share the same dream to be your own boss and create your own destiny,” said Offray. “I want to provide women with the support, resources, and encouragement needed to step out and create the life they envision for themselves.”

More than 200 attendees from all over Southern California are expected to attend the luncheon, including nearly two dozen vendors promoting women-owned businesses.

Proceeds from the luncheon will raise money for Shepherd’s Door Domestic Violence and Education Resource Center. Shepherd’s Door teaches financial literacy to domestic violence survivors and provides them with a safe haven and network of women to help them succeed.

Entrepreneur Aylena Hakopyan’s Polish Me Pretty Nail Bar, with locations in Glendale and Burbank, is a Silver Sponsor for the event. Hakopyan will also be a featured panelist during the luncheon. Other sponsors include local government dignitaries U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, Assemblymember Chris Holden, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

To purchase tickets or become a vendor, call (323) 351-8090 or visit WomenWealthWarriors.org. Early registration is $35.