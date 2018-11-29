Arts & Entertainment

Travel Back in Time in Pasadena

Exterior of a home you can see on the tour. – Courtesy photo / Michael e. Stern

Five historic homes, demonstration garden, food trucks and entertainment

The Los Angeles Times called it “Time travel within reach.” Now you too can discover the history and beauty of one of Pasadena’s most notable historic neighborhoods at the Garfield Heights Landmark District Tour Sunday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Five homes in the Garfield Heights Landmark District will be featured including the home of an early business baron; a peek at the gardens of the Italianate Victorian Gilmore House.

This year’s tour, Garfield Heights’ 12th event, also includes a sweetly restored Victorian cottage radiating its original charm, a charming Victorian house featured in the Los Angeles Times in 2000, a restored Arts-and-Crafts home with a sparkling kitchen makeover and a Craftsman cottage with a delightful back garden.

There will also be a demonstration garden tended by a master gardener, with alternating garden and tree demonstrations occurring on the hour and half-hour. The tour will offer three food trucks, a coffee station, exhibit booths, vendors and strolling entertainment.  Saxophonist Avo Frandjian will entertain visitors with his saxophone, and local scout troops will stroll the blocks to greet visitors.

Does this interior inspire your inner home decorator? – Courtesy photo / Michael e. Stern

Tour hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and ticket sales begin at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission when purchased in advance and they will be $30 on day of tour. Children under 10 are free. Tickets are available via PayPal here through Nov. 30 or on the day of the tour at the historic Gilmore House, 1245 N. Garfield Ave.

Garfield Heights is Pasadena’s second oldest historic district, located 1.5 miles north of the 210 Freeway, west of Los Robles Avenue and south of Washington Boulevard.

November 29, 2018

About Author

Sierra Madre Weekly


You may also like

Favorite ‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse
Johnny Schaefer’s New CD ‘Finlandia Brasileria’ Sounds of a Bossa Nova Christmas
Experience an Italian Christmas in Pasadena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
City Hall
Community Services
Sierra Madre Police Department
Sierra Madre Fire Department
E-Newsletter Sign-up!

Sierra Madre Weekly
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Corporate Site
Classifieds
ARTICLE CALENDAR
November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Searching