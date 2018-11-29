Travel Back in Time in Pasadena

Five historic homes, demonstration garden, food trucks and entertainment

The Los Angeles Times called it “Time travel within reach.” Now you too can discover the history and beauty of one of Pasadena’s most notable historic neighborhoods at the Garfield Heights Landmark District Tour Sunday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Five homes in the Garfield Heights Landmark District will be featured including the home of an early business baron; a peek at the gardens of the Italianate Victorian Gilmore House.

This year’s tour, Garfield Heights’ 12th event, also includes a sweetly restored Victorian cottage radiating its original charm, a charming Victorian house featured in the Los Angeles Times in 2000, a restored Arts-and-Crafts home with a sparkling kitchen makeover and a Craftsman cottage with a delightful back garden.

There will also be a demonstration garden tended by a master gardener, with alternating garden and tree demonstrations occurring on the hour and half-hour. The tour will offer three food trucks, a coffee station, exhibit booths, vendors and strolling entertainment. Saxophonist Avo Frandjian will entertain visitors with his saxophone, and local scout troops will stroll the blocks to greet visitors.

Tour hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and ticket sales begin at 10:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission when purchased in advance and they will be $30 on day of tour. Children under 10 are free. Tickets are available via PayPal here through Nov. 30 or on the day of the tour at the historic Gilmore House, 1245 N. Garfield Ave.

Garfield Heights is Pasadena’s second oldest historic district, located 1.5 miles north of the 210 Freeway, west of Los Robles Avenue and south of Washington Boulevard.