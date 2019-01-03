‘Tuesdays With Morrie’ Opens Feb. 23 at Sierra Madre Playhouse

This play will run in repertory with ‘Stuart Little’

Mitch Albom, on his graduation day from Brandeis University, promises to stay in touch with his beloved sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz. Mitch gets busy with life and doesn’t keep his promise. At first, he’s a jazz pianist, but abandons that career when he becomes successful as a sports journalist and sportscaster. One night, he sees Morrie on ABC-TV’s “Nightline” with Ted Koppel. Morrie’s joie de vivre in the face of his challenges from Lou Gehrig’s disease captivates the “Nightline” audience.

Mitch re-connects with Morrie, flying in to see him ultimately every Tuesday (hence this play’s title). In the time that Morrie has left, he will equip Mitch for his life ahead.

Larry Eisenberg portrays Morrie. He is the longtime co-artistic director of the Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theatre. His previous acting credits include roles in “Comedy of Errors”, “King Lear,” “Prelude and Liebestod,” “The Time of Your Life,” and many more. Jackson Kendall plays Mitch. Sierra Madre Playhouse audiences will remember him from his roles in “A Christmas Story,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “The Glass Menagerie.” Flint Esquerra directs. He is the longtime artistic director of The MET Theatre, where he directed “California Dreamin’,” “Western Big Sky,” “Savage World, On Holy Ground,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” and many more.

Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom are the playwrights. Hatcher is the prolific author of 28 plays, among them “Compleat Female Stage Beauty” (which he also adapted for film), “Cousin Bette, Scotland Road, Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club,” and more. His screenplays also include “The Duchess,” “Casanova” (co-writer) and “Mr. Holmes” (which cast Ian McKellen as a 93-year-old version of the Great Detective).