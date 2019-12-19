Upper District Awards Water Education Grants to Local Schools

The Board of Directors of the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District (Upper District) awarded 19 education grants totaling $13,413 to K-12th grade classrooms as part of the 2019/20 Water Education Grant Program (WEGP).

Through this program, Upper District provides funding of up to $1,000 for water related projects. To qualify for a grant, any licensed school within Upper District’s service area can submit an application for consideration. Projects must focus on subjects that further students’ understanding of water stewardship, water use-efficiency and groundwater sustainability in a unique and meaningful way.

Since inception of this grant program, over 45 schools have been awarded grants and have successfully implemented innovative and creative projects into the science curriculum through hands-on activities. In total, the program has provided 150 grants equaling $130,000 in funding. Among the programs funded are the effectiveness of water filters and water quality studies in their local community.

“Providing grants to support students’ academic growth and applications beyond the water cycle is very important to us. We hope this program is a building block towards a greater interest in a career in water and an investment to water conservation,” Board President Ed Chavez.

The Board of Directors awarded grants to the following school projects:

San Antonio Early College Academy – Sea Perch-Underwater Robotics.

San Antonio Early College Academy – Olla Water Saving School Garden.

San Antonio Early College Academy – Watershed Restoration.

John the Baptist School – Water as a New Perspective in Life.

San Gabriel Mission Elementary – San Gabriel Mission Outdoor Learning Space.

Andres Duarte Arts Academy – Water Conserving Educational Garden.

Andres Duarte Arts Academy – Discovering Energy Efficiency Through Water Conservation.

South Pasadena High School – Stream Water Testing.

Holy Family School – Clay Pot Irrigation Garden.

Holy Family School – Greywater Garden.

Holy Family School – Water-Wise Science.

Luke Catholic School – The Impact of Rain on Water Supply.

Luke Catholic School – Water Shortage Crisis.

Luke Catholic School – How Does Weather Effect Our Water?

Luke Catholic School – How Clean is Our Water.

Luke Catholic School – Living Organisms.

Luke Catholic School – Phototroprism and the Impacts of Light and Water Pollution on Plants.

Luke Catholic School – How Effective are Water Filters?

Luke Catholic School – Water Filtration.

Upper District’s mission is to provide a reliable, sustainable, diversified and affordable portfolio of high quality water supplies to the San Gabriel Valley; including water conservation, recycled water, storm water capture, storage, water transfers and imported water. For more information about Upper District, please visit our website www.upperdistrict.org or call (626)443-2297.